Woman hospitalized after Berkeley shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) – Berkeley police responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Prince Street found a woman in a vehicle who had been struck by gunfire, a spokesman said.

The Berkeley Fire Department took the woman to an area hospital and her condition is unknown.

Prince Street will remain closed between King Street and Harper Street will remain closed while officers investigate, police said.

Officers are currently investigating a shooting on Prince Street, which occurred between King Street and Harper Street. The road will be temporarily closed while the investigation continues. — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) October 22, 2020

The closed portion is near Malcolm X Elementary School, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The public is advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the

Berkeley police Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.

