PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Saturday at the Palo Alto Transit Center, police said in a press release Tuesday. The victim was taken to a hospital to receive treatment.

Police said the victim, who is a woman in her 40s, rode the bus into Palo Alto from South San Francisco and got off at the transit center, which is located at 95 University Avenue. She and the suspect were the only two people on the bus at the time.

After both people got off the bus, the suspect attacked the victim near the portable restrooms, PAPD said. The attack happened between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Police did not go into detail about the incident.

Police learned of the attack Saturday afternoon when a nurse at a local hospital called PAPD to report the assault. The victim suffered “minor physical injuries” and was receiving medical treatment at the time of the call.

The suspect remains at large. The victim described him as a Hispanic man in his 40s, about 6-foot-3 with a lanky build and a beard. He was wearing an orange beanie.

The victim told PAPD that she had seen the suspect on the late-night bus several times. The victim and police may produce a sketch of the suspect, police said.

There have been no similar posts reported to Palo Alto police recently. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 650-329-2413.