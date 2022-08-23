OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue just after 2:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene after the department received a shot-spotter notification. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting is the latest in Oakland, which saw a 60-year-old Asian woman shot and killed in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Sunday. Surveillance video showed a car pulling up to the victim’s car, followed by screaming and gunshots. The victim was later identified as Lili Xu, a dentist who lived and worked in Oakland.

OPD is investigating the shooting that took place on Tuesday. Stick with KRON4 for more information.