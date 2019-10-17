Woman hurt in Pacifica hit-and-run crash

PACIFICA (KRON) – Police are asking for your help to find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash.

It happened at the intersection of Manor Drive and Palmetto Avenue on Monday.

The victim says she was hit by a white car while she was crossing the street.

She was not seriously injured.

Pacifica police looked over surveillance video and saw a white Jeep Cherokee or similar vehicle at the scene during the reported hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pacifica police.

