(KRON) — The woman who died in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 280 Saturday afternoon has been identified by the San Mateo Coroner’s Office.

Eden Palmer, 54, of San Francisco died after a white Ford driving north in the southbound lanes collided head on into the BMW SUV she was driving. A 14-year-old boy was in the car with her, and he was taken to Stanford Medical Center for treatment of “major” injuries.

Police later identified the driver of the Ford as a woman named Constellatia A. Martin, a 24-year-old woman from Campbell.

Martin was detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and other potential charges. She was also taken to Stanford with “major” injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash as a toxicology report is still pending. Anyone with more information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Duque at 650-779-2700.