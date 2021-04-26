Woman identifies suspect after surviving knife attack in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (BCN) – A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after a woman he allegedly stabbed in the neck identified her attacker.

At about 5 a.m. Monday, officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety learned that the 35-year-old victim had been dropped off at a hospital by an acquaintance.

The woman identified Charlie Malicay, whom she knows, as the suspect who allegedly stabbed her multiple times at the Budget Inn in Rohnert Park.

Officers found Malicay at the motel, where he was arrested without a struggle, according to police.

They also found a bloody knife allegedly used in the attack, police said.

During an interview with investigators, Malicay allegedly admitted to the stabbing but police said his motive is still unknown.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on $1 million bond.

The woman, whose name was not released, is being treated at the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.