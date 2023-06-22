(KRON) – Petaluma police rescued a woman and her four dogs after she ignited a gasoline can inside her car on Sunday.

Just before 12 p.m., officers responded to reports of suspected drug activity and disturbances relating to a woman who may have been living out of her car in the 400 block of E Street. When officers arrived, the woman was inside her vehicle, which had all windows completely covered, and refused to speak with them, Petaluma Police Department said.

She then rolled down the driver’s side window and dropped a lit piece of paper out from her car.​ The woman eventually removed the coverings from her driver’s side window which revealed a plastic gas container in her lap, PPD said.

She sparked a lighter which made contact with the gas, causing it to ignite. The woman set herself on fire and officers grabbed fire extinguishers from their patrol cars while requesting fire personnel assistance.

Officers were able to break the windows of the woman’s vehicle and pull out the woman and her four dogs. The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and all four dogs are being cared for by North Bay Animal Services with minor injuries, police said.

Petaluma police say based on observations and the officers’ interactions, the woman’s actions appear to be intentional and consistent with someone trying to injure themselves or someone else.

KRON On is streaming news live now

If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988. It is available 24 hours a day.