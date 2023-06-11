PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle last Sunday, Petaluma police said.

On June 4 at 9:16 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The car was driving southbound on North McDowell Blvd. and attempted to make a left onto Candlewood Drive. The car collided with a pedestrian, who appeared to have stepped off the sidewalk curb as she crossed Candlewood Dr. to walk in the northbound direction, police said.

After arriving at the scene, police and paramedics located the pedestrian on the roadway with what appeared to be significant injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative during the investigation.

The pedestrian, a female, was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition. According to the Petaluma Police Department, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.