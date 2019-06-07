Woman in critical condition after Martinez hit-and-run

MARTINEZ (KRON) — A 55-year-old woman was seriously injured late Thursday night in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Martinez.

Police say officers responded to the crash around 11:43 p.m. on the 2500 block of Alhambra Avenue.

They found a 55-year-old woman in the roadway with several injuries.

Police believe she was hit by a car while crossing the street.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

Police have not released information on a suspect or car involved.

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact the Martinez Police Department.

