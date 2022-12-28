SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a San Francisco cable car Wednesday, according to police.

The collision happened at Hyde and Chestnut streets just before 5:23 p.m. The pedestrian, an adult female, was found down on the street and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation; investigators from the traffic collision investigation unit responded to the scene.

“All information is preliminary,” Sgt. Adam Lobsinger told KRON4 News. “Updates will be provided as they become available.”