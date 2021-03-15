Woman in Uber driver attack to be returned to San Francisco

LAS VEGAS (AP/KRON) — A woman arrested in Las Vegas several days after an attack on an Uber driver that was widely viewed on social media agreed Monday to be transferred in custody to San Francisco to face criminal charges.

Malaysia King’s court appearance in Las Vegas came just hours after a second woman, Arna Kimiai, surrendered to police in San Francisco to also face robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and other charges.

Her attorney says Kimiai is free on $75,000 bond. In Las Vegas, King was arrested Thursday on a warrant from California. She may also face felony charges in a Las Vegas fraud case.

On March 7, a 32-year-old Uber driver told authorities he was assaulted by two female suspects. He reported that he picked up three female passengers at San Bruno Avenue and Felton Street around 12:45 p.m.

A few minutes later, the driver stopped the car and ended the ride when he realized one of the passengers was not wearing a face mask. The driver said he could not continue the ride unless everyone was wearing a mask.

That’s when the altercation began — and it was all caught on video.

That now-viral video showed one of the passengers reach over the driver and take his phone. He was later able to grab his phone back.

The three passengers got out of the car, and one sprayed pepper spray into the car towards the driver.

The suspects fled the scene.