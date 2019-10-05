Woman indicted for 42 criminal counts of real estate fraud

RICHMOND (KRON) – A San Pablo woman was indicted for fraud after allegedly collecting deposits for rental housing that she did not own and had no legal authority to rent, according to authorities.

The District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Mercedes Gonzales was arraigned on Friday.

There are 23 alleged victims that officials say Gonzales would get to sign fake rental agreements and then disappear after she received their payments.

Following an investigation, Gonzales was charged with 42 criminal counts of real estate fraud.

Prosecutors say she pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in custody on $540,000 bail.