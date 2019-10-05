Breaking News
3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles near Colma
Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

Woman indicted for 42 criminal counts of real estate fraud

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND (KRON) – A San Pablo woman was indicted for fraud after allegedly collecting deposits for rental housing that she did not own and had no legal authority to rent, according to authorities.

The District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Mercedes Gonzales was arraigned on Friday.

There are 23 alleged victims that officials say Gonzales would get to sign fake rental agreements and then disappear after she received their payments.

Following an investigation, Gonzales was charged with 42 criminal counts of real estate fraud.

Prosecutors say she pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in custody on $540,000 bail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News