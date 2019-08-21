Woman injured after small plane crashes near Livermore airport

LIVERMORE (KRON) – A small plane has reportedly crashed near the Livermore Municipal Airport on Wednesday, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

The crash was reported around 11:52 a.m. and emergency crews responded to the scene.

After taking off, the plane seemed to have some sort of malfunction and veered off, crashing into a field.

Deputy Chief Aaron Lacy with the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department says the exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

Lacy says the plane sustained major damage but there was no smoke or fire.

One woman was on board and has been taken to the hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

The woman’s current condition is unknown.

At this time, no other details have been released.

