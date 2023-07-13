(KRON) — A woman was injured after she was robbed by two suspects outside of her Piedmont home on Wednesday, according to the Piedmont Police Department.

At 4:58 p.m., the woman parked at her home in the area of Rose and Echo Avenues. Two suspects, who were both wearing masks and hoods, approached her car and broke the window in an attempt to grab her purse, PPD said.

A struggle ensued between the woman and the suspects over the purse, however the suspects eventually gained control of it and fled the scene in a silver BMW towards Piedmont Avenue. The woman suffered minor injuries from glass cuts as a result of the broken window, police said.

According to Piedmont police, the woman believes she was followed home after she left a bank in Oakland prior to the robbery.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Piedmont PD at 510-420-3000.