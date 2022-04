SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are currently responding to a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Snow Drive, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury, the tweet stated. It was reported at 9:03 a.m. Monday. The SJPD later sent out another tweet correcting the initial one and clarifying that the victim is a 17-year-old female.

A suspect or motive has not been identified.