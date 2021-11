OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Oakland Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Telegraph Avenue.

Responding officers located a woman struck by gunfire. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and police have not released additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3426.