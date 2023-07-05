(BCN) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood late Tuesday night, police said. The shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue, where the victim was sitting in a vehicle when shots were fired from a car passing by, according to San Francisco police.

The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

