(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night. Police responded to the 1900 block of 108th Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, police said they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD Felony Assault at (510) 238-3426.