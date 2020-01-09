Woman injured in shooting outside Fremont restaurant

FREMONT (KRON) — A woman was injured Tuesday night in a shooting outside a Fremont restaurant.

Police say they received a call just before 11 p.m. from an employee at Spin-A-Yarn restaurant on Warm Springs Boulevard.

The employee told police a woman had been shot in the leg.

Patrol responded to a shooting that occurred last night at 10:55 p.m. outside a local restaurant in the Warm Springs District. A female victim sustained a non-life threatening injury to her leg. Very little is known regarding the circumstances.

More: https://t.co/wwjOjSbYH4 pic.twitter.com/amuPXTDRNJ — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) January 8, 2020

Police say the woman was uncooperative when officers arrived.

She told officers she was with another person when the shooting occurred, but did not provide information on the suspect or exactly what happened.

Fremont police are unsure whether the woman was targeted or if anyone else was hurt in the shooting.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Those with information on what happened are asked to contact Fremont police at 510-790-6800 x 3 or the investigations department at 510-790-6900.