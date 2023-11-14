SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in San Francisco on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said.

SFPD responded to the area of 6th Street and Jessie Street at about 4:04 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. Officers summoned paramedics to the scene and the woman was hospitalized.

There has been no arrest made in connection with the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”