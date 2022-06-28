(BCN) — A 72-year-old woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run collision by someone driving an electric scooter in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.

The collision was reported shortly after noon in the 300 block of Ellis Street, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The male scooter driver had not been arrested as of Tuesday morning and police have not released a detailed description of him. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.