OAKLAND (KRON) – Police in Oakland are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Tuesday.

Around 11:19 a.m. police responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and 22nd Avenue following reports of an accident involving two pedestrians and a car.

Authorities say an adult woman and a 4-year-old girl were struck by the car.

The woman was pronounced dead.

At this time, the 4-year-old is in stable condition, according to police.

No other details have been released at this time.