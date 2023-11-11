(KRON) — A woman died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Chili’s Grill & Bar in San Leandro, the San Leandro Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened around 2:48 p.m. at the Chili’s located at 15555 E. 14th St.

Officers arrived at the parking lot and located the woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, the woman died at the scene.

The suspect has been identified, but their identity was not released. SLPD is “actively” searching for the suspect. No suspect description has been provided at this time.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect and victim knew each other and had an altercation, according to SLPD.

No other details were provided at this time. Citizen App video shows the scene of police responding to the shooting. View in the media player above.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SLPD. You can contact Detective C. Pricco at 510-577-3244, the non-emergency line at 510-577-2740, the anonymous tip line at 510-577-3278 or text-to-tip at 888777 (keyword: TipSLPolice).