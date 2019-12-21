Woman killed, another injured in head-on collision near Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (KRON) – A woman was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning near Brentwood, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:04 a.m. officers responded to Vasco Road near Camino Diablo following reports of a head-on collision.

Authorities say a 2007 Acura SUV crashed into a 2019 Nissan sedan.

The 44-year-old woman from Discovery Bay who was driving the Nissan was killed in the crash, officials say.

A 34-year-old woman from East Palo Alto was driving the Acura and sustained major injuries.

The CHP says she was taken to John Muir hospital in Walnut Creek for treatment.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the 44-year-old woman.

The CHP says a preliminary investigation shows the SUV was driving southbound on Vasco and the Nissan was driving northbound.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV veered to the left, crossing over the solid double yellow lines and crashed head-on into the Nissan.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.