OAKLAND (BCN) – A 61-year-old Pittsburg woman was killed early Saturday morning by a hit and run driver as she was walking in a crosswalk on International Boulevard.

Oakland police spokesperson Kim Armstead said Saturday afternoon that the collision occurred at 2:15 a.m. in the 9900 block of International Boulevard.

The woman, whose identity is not being released until relatives are notified, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Armstead said the vehicle left the scene prior to officers’ arrival on scene. There is no description of the vehicle, and it is unknown as to which direction the driver fled in.

It is unknown if alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

