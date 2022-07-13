SAN JOSE (KRON) – An adult woman was found suffering from a stab wound in San Jose and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

The woman was found at the 100 block of South Market Street after officers received a report at 9:34 p.m. of a woman being physically assaulted.

Police stated that the motive and circumstances are still under investigation. “The suspect fled and was not located,” another tweet stated.

This is the 21st homicide in San Jose this year.