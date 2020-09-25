Woman killed in collision on Hwy 101

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A 33-year old woman died in a collision on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman’s name was not immediately available Thursday. She was a resident of Los Gatos.

The collision was reported Wednesday around 11 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the highway just north of Bernal Road.

The woman was driving a 2015 Honda when she crossed into another lane, hit a vehicle and then crashed into a tree, according to the CHP.

The woman died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

