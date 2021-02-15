Woman killed in Oakland, hit-and-run investigated

OAKLAND (BCN) — A woman died in a collision Sunday afternoon on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.

CHP Oakland received a call about a collision on eastbound I-580 just west of Edwards Avenue in Oakland at about 3:10 p.m. Sunday, CHP Officer Sean Layton said. Officers found a Green Plymouth Breeze with collision damage on the right shoulder of the interstate.

A female adult passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, while the male driver was transported to a hospital for moderate injuries, Layton said.

The incident is still under investigation, but CHP officers believe another vehicle rear-ended the Breeze and drove away, he said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is encouraged to call California Highway Patrol at (510) 457-2875. Witnesses may remain anonymous if they choose to, Layton said.