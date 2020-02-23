Woman killed in San Francisco landslide remember 1 year later

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It was a quiet, gray day at Fort Funston in San Francisco on Saturday, but it was still a day for celebration.

Family and friends came together to remember a woman killed in a landslide last year.

“She loved life, she loved people,” Dave Scarlet said. “She was an incredibly caring, loving human being.”

Dave and Susan Scarlet wanted to honor the life of their daughter Kyra at the beach.

On Feb. 22, 2019, the 22-year-old was walking her dog when a cliffside collapsed.

Her dog and her friend made it out, but Kyra was nowhere to be found.

It took 33 days for Kyra’s body to be discovered.

“As a mother it’s the last thing you want to hear,” Susan said.

“It was a gut punch,” Dave said. “How do you process that?”

Following the collapse, several rescue crews and bystanders tried digging through the tons of sand and dirt.

The work was tireless, says San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson, who joined other first responders in comforting the family.

“This was a call that I don’t think anybody who was involved with it will ever forget,” Nicholson said.

Her parents describe Kyra as adventurous and someone who loved to explore.

They wanted to celebrate her spirit by having people come to a place she loved and fly kites and take in the crashing waves.

“It was a nightmare but it is turned into just something that is beautiful,” Susan said. “And it’s just all about Kyra. Bringing all of these people together to celebrate a wonderful life.”

Kyra’s family wants people to appreciate every moment with your loved ones.

“Life is very precious and don’t take anything for granted,” Susan said. “Just love with your whole heart because you just never know what the future will bring.”

