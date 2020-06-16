Woman killed in Santa Cruz collision, man arrested on suspicion of DUI

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a man believed to be driving under the influence on Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Around 2:12 p.m. police arrived at the intersection of Murray Street at Mott Avenue following reports of a collision.

Authorities say a vehicle struck two victims who were seriously injured and taken to Dominican Hospital to be treated.

A 44-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries. A 15-year-old girl remains in serious but stable condition at this time.

Authorities have not released their identities at this time.

Officials say the driver, identified as Mark Mendoza Zembrano, remained on the scene but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police say he was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence causing bodily injury, criminal felony sentence enhancement and multiple victim enhancement.

Murray Street between Seabright Avenue and E. Cliff Drive was blocked off impacting traffic for about six hours.

As an on-going investigation continues, police ask you to contact them at (831) 420-5857 if you have any information.

