Woman killed in shootout with deputies in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – Officials are investigating after a woman was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday night.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 800 block of Main Street around 7:25 p.m. on a report of a woman carrying a rifle and alcohol.

Responding deputies gave the woman several orders to drop her weapon, but according to authorities, she did not comply and fired her shotgun at deputies.

Deputies returned fire, hitting the woman. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

