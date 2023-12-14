(KRON) — An Oakland woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. The driver of the car who hit the woman is believed to have been under the influence of drugs.

The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. in the area of 16th Street and Mandela Parkway. The victim, 23-year-old Samrawit Abbadura, was found unresponsive in her car. She died at the scene.

A man in the other involved car had severe injuries and was hospitalized.

According to a witness at the scene, the man’s car, a blue Ford Fusion, was fleeing the scene of another crash. It sped past two stop signs and hit Abbadura’s car at 16th and Mandela. The cars then crashed into two other cars and a fence.

Police believe the driver of the Ford was under the influence of drugs. The Ford was determined to be a stolen car, OPD said.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 777-8570.