(KRON) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Leandro early Monday morning, the San Leandro Police Department said. SLPD believes the suspect was driving while intoxicated.

SLPD responded to the 600 block of Lewelling Boulevard for a hit-and-run just after midnight on Monday. The woman was found severely injured in the roadway and died at the scene, police said.

Police found the suspect in the parking lot of a nearby business. The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, and felony hit-and-run.

A second fatal crash happened in the East Bay on Monday afternoon. Two people were killed after their car went off Interstate 680 near Pleasanton. Six people are injured in addition to the deaths.