Woman killed in Vallejo crash after car slams into tree

VALLEJO (KRON)- - Vallejo police are investigating after a woman was killed Saturday night when her vehicle slammed into a tree.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, at 11:19 p.m. officers received a report of a vehicle that struck a tree on Sonoma Boulevard north of Ryder Street.

Responding officers found that a 2017 Nissan Sentra had been traveling northbound on Sonoma Boulevard when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire, authorities say.

The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified woman, died at the scene.

A small child was pulled from the vehicle by a passerby. The child received minor lacerations and some burns and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Child Protective Services was notified as the family of the victim and child hasn't been identified.

Investigators found that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway.

The collision caused significant damage to the vehicle, trapping the driver inside.

Officers are working to determine if drugs and or alcohol are a factor in the collision.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Waylon Boyce in the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division - (707) 648-4013. This is the city's 14th fatal vehicle collision this year.

