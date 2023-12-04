(KRON) — A woman was killed Monday morning in a fatal traffic collision in a Walmart parking lot, according to the City of Mountain View. Dispatchers with the Mountain View Police Department received calls reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the parking lot on the 500 block of Showers Drive.

Responding to the scene, officers learned that a woman in her 60s was in the middle of the parking lot when an employee driving to work drove over her. At the time of the crash, the parking lot was dark and covered in dense fog, according to officials.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died. Officials do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Mountain View PD teams are on the scene processing the crash site.

Much of the Bay Area was under a Dense Fog Advisory Monday morning, resulting in flight delays and cancellations at Oakland International Airport.