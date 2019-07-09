Woman killed, man critically injured in Santa Clara crash

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash early Monday morning in Santa Clara.

Police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning near Cabrillo Avenue and Fordham Drive.

The driver of a black Honda was driving at a high speed and hit several parked cars on the 3300 block of Cabrillo Avenue. Police say that’s when the driver and a passenger were ejected from the car.

A 29-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

PRESS RELEASE – Fatal Traffic Collision



Date: 7/8/19

Time: 1:27 a.m.

Case Number: 19-7080009

Location: Cabrillo Avenue and Fordham Drive



Witnesses are asked to call the Traffic Investigator at (408) 615- 4764.



Full press release at https://t.co/68BAJSXMb2 pic.twitter.com/K5ECfJ65hK — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) July 8, 2019

A 25-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital, where she died.

Both victims are San Leandro residents.

It’s unclear which person was driving the car.

Police do not know whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Those who witnessed the incident are asked to contact Santa Clara Traffic Investigator Nick Cusimano at (408) 615- 4764.