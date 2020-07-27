Woman killed, man hurt in shooting outside Antioch 7-Eleven

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is dead and another person hospitalized following a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in Antioch overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven on Buchanan.

According to police, the woman was shot as she sat in the passenger seat of a car in the parking lot; she died at the scene.

A man in the driver’s seat of the same car was also shot; he is being treated at a local hospital, officials said.

His current condition is not known at this time.

Police believe that the victims were targeted in this shooting.

No information on the suspect has been released. The search for the shooter continues Monday morning.

Latest Stories: