(KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Interstate-580’s Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Sunday evening.

She was identified by the Marin County Sheriff’s coroner as Darolyn Alejandra Reyes Rodas.

According to investigators, Rodas was riding as a passenger inside a silver Honda sedan when the driver began speeding on the bridge at 7:57 p.m. Sunday. The Honda driver attempted to make a lane change halfway across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and struck a white Mazda SUV that was traveling at a slower speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP wrote, “The Honda collided with the rear of the Mazda.”

“As a result of the vehicles colliding, the sedan … rolled over multiple times, coming to rest within the roadway on its roof. Due to the collision the decedent regrettably sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Good Samaritan motorists stopped at the crash scene, pulled Rodas out of the mangled sedan, and gave her CPR, deputies said. She was unconscious and not breathing.

“Upon paramedic’s arrival, physiologic signs of death were noted, and her death was pronounced on the scene,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

“The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and personnel of the Coroner Division offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Reyes Rodas,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The Honda driver suffered major injuries, the CHP said. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital.

Westbound lanes on the bridge were closed for more than an hour. Law enforcement agencies did not say if the Honda driver was arrested.

The California Highway Patrol wrote, “Impairment was ruled out as a contributing factor in this crash. The investigation remains ongoing.”