CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Concord Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said the woman was standing next to her parked car when she was struck.

CHP was called to Marsh Drive near Aria Drive at about 8:50 p.m. for the report of a crash. Police said the victim was standing next to her parked Dodge Caliber when a vehicle going northbound on Marsh Drive stuck the victim and the car.

The driver did not stop, continuing northbound on Marsh Drive. The location of the crash is near Buchanan Field Airport. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

CHP has yet to identify the suspect or the car that they were driving. Anyone who has information about the suspect or witnessed the crash is asked to call (925) 646-4980.