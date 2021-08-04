Woman leans out of car, holds AK47 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A photo posted by the San Francisco Police Department shows a woman hanging out the passenger seat of a moving car while holding an AK47.

On July 11, authorities say the woman leaned out of a Cadillac holding an AK47 during an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld Avenue and McKinnon Avenue.

An exhibition of speed is a crime related to speed contests under California Vehicle Code 23109.

SFPD Traffic Company personnel seized the vehicle on Wednesday. Police also shared a photo of the car being towed away.

No other details were released.

