Woman leans out of car, holds AK47 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A photo posted by the San Francisco Police Department shows a woman hanging out the passenger seat of a moving car while holding an AK47.

On July 11, authorities say the woman leaned out of a Cadillac holding an AK47 during an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld Avenue and McKinnon Avenue.

An exhibition of speed is a crime related to speed contests under California Vehicle Code 23109.

SFPD Traffic Company personnel seized the vehicle on Wednesday. Police also shared a photo of the car being towed away.

Photo: SFPD

No other details were released.