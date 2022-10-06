SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman living in a motorhome was arrested Wednesday for selling fentanyl, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a Facebook post. Over the past two weeks, police received reports that Tammerina Shimel, 55, was selling the drugs near Howarth Park on Summerfield Road.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, SRPD conducted a search of the motorhome parked near the park because Shimel is on probation for a prior drug-related conviction. Her probation conditions required her to submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, property, effects, residence and vehicle.

Detectives then found more than two ounces of fentanyl and $20,000 cash, police said. Items indicative of narcotics sales, digital scales and packaging materials, were also recovered.

Shimel was booked at the Sonoma County Jail for felony narcotics trafficking. Authorities were granted a bail enhancement for Shimel, and her bail is currently at $270,000.

Michaell Moore, 57, was inside the motorhome when police contacted Shimel, according to police. Moore was also detained because he was also on local probation.

Authorities searched Moore’s vehicle and found drug paraphernalia in violation of his probation. He was arrested and cited for narcotics paraphernalia and violating his probation.