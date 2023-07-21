SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A heartbreaking story in the North Bay.

A Santa Rosa woman who lost her home in the 2017 wildfires is at a loss — again. This time, a fire destroyed her home in Guerneville. She not only lost her life savings but her best friend, her dog Molly.

“This was the second time that I lost everything. It’s all gone so I got to start over all over again,” said Daralyn Schmitt. “It was very scary but the only thing I had in my mind was finding Molly and I was unable to and I feel crazy bad about that.

Schmitt says she was returning home to find her apartment in Guerneville engulfed in flames.

Trapped inside was her longtime dog Molly.

“She was my support my heart and soul,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt was able to get Molly out, but she later died from her injuries from the fire.

“My PTSD is through the roof right now,” she said.

This is not the first loss for Schmitt. In 2017, wildfires destroyed her home in the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa.

“You have to move on, you just have to keep going you have to do whatever you can to keep going,” she said.

As she figures out what’s next, Schmitt is leaning on friends like Kathleen McKenna.

“No one should have to go through this even once but to go through it twice is just unimaginable,” McKenna said.

McKenna is rallying people in the community to help Schmitt by raising money to help her rebuild her life.

The cause of the fire in the Guerneville home is under investigation. Schmitt says she is taking things day by day and is thankful for friends and family.

“If you have important things keep them in a safety deposit box or something that’s fireproof because you know this is the second time that I lost everything. It’s all gone so I got to start over all over again and this time without Molly,” Schmitt said.

To help with the loss, friends are organizing a fundraiser in Guerneville in the coming days.