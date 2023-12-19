(KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Donnita Hall, 76, was last seen around noon Tuesday in Windsor walking her dog on Highway 101 between Arata Lane and Shiloh Road. She is considered at-risk due to her age and dementia.

Hall is a white woman who stands 5-foot-6 with long, gray hair and brown eyes. An image of Hall is at the top of the story.

Hall was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans. Her dog is small with black-and-white fur.

Anyone who sees Hall or knows where she might be is asked to call (707) 565-2121.