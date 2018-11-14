Woman mysteriously found near side of Belmont road dies at hospital Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BELMONT (KRON) - Police in Belmont are investigating a mysterious death.

Early Tuesday morning, a woman in her 60s was found suffering from fatal injuries along the side of the road. She later died at the hospital and police are now trying to figure out what happened.

Well, at this point, it's not clear how this woman died. Police can't say if she was hit by a vehicle, if she fell, or if something else happened, but the investigation is still ongoing.

According to the Belmont Police Department, a woman in her 60s was found lying in the roadway along Cipriani Boulevard at the intersection with Newlands Avenue at around 7 a.m.

She was badly injured. Emergency crews treated her at the scene and she was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Police are now trying to figure out what happened. After talking with neighbors and reviewing surveillance video, investigators believe the woman lived nearby and was on her regular walk around the neighborhood.

According to police, the injuries she suffered were severe, but it's not clear how she received them. She was apparently walking along the side of the road in a spot with no sidewalk, but there's no conclusive evidence that she was hit by a vehicle.

Investigators are now hoping an autopsy report will shed light on what happened.

“I went outside and saw the flashing lights and a lady in the gutter down,” witness Bob Rogers said.

Meanwhile, the death has shocked neighbors.

The woman was found right in front of Rogers' house.

“I didn't get any closer," Rogers said. "I left the police to do their work.”

And while the exact cause of death has not yet been determined, Rogers says that this section of Belmont, which is ripe with blind corners, narrow roads, and few if any sidewalks, can be a treacherous place to walk.

Even the local deer have trouble crossing the road.

Rogers hopes that the improvements such as sidewalks and better signs might keep people and deer from getting hurt.

Finally, the identity of the victim has not yet been made public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES