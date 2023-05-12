SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman named Thor Kill has been convicted of felony possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Kill, 45, who was prohibited from having ammunition due to a 2012 misdemeanor assault conviction, was found in possession of a massive quantity of ammunition, the DA said.

Officers with the San Francisco Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed a search warrant on Kill’s residence and storage unit on the 1400 block of Folsom Street. While serving the warrant, officers discovered and seized:

Multiple crates and boxes containing thousands of rounds of live ammunition

87 firearm magazines

125 pounds of explosive powder

Tens of thousands of components used to make ammunition

Ammunition manufacturing equipment

Kill’s social media pages also revealed multiple posts of equipment used to manufacture ammunition, according to the DA.

She was sentenced to two years in state prison but credited with time served since her arrest on April 27, 2021, the DA said. Kill also must report to Adult Probation Department for Parole/Post Release Community Supervision not to exceed four years. She is also prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition for the rest of her life.

She was also ordered to surrender all ammunition, ammunition components and firearms in her possession.

“This case reminds us just how much we can protect public safety by working together,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “The successful operation in this case took vast quantities of ammunition and explosives off the streets making our community safer.”