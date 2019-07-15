Woman pepper sprays mother with 2 children at 7-Eleven

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police say a woman was pepper sprayed by another woman in front of her two small children at a 7-Eleven over the weekend.

According to police, the victim was at the 7-Eleven on Monterey Road Sunday a little after 11 p.m.

Police said the victim drove to the 7-Eleven, got out of her car, and was then physically assaulted by another woman.

The two women knew each other, police said.

During this time the suspect pepper sprayed the victim.

Police said the children, who were sitting inside the car, were possibly affected by indirect contact from the spray.

The victim and her children were evaluated by medical personnel on scene and no further medical attention was needed, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and remains on the loose, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.