(KRON) — A woman was kidnapped outside of a Concord 7-11 on Aug. 19, the Concord Police Department confirmed to KRON4. A suspect in the kidnapping was arrested the next day.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. outside the 7-11 located at 2995 Monument Boulevard, near Oakmead Drive.

Police said the victim was standing near the store when a man drove up to her and started talking to her. While he was at his passenger-side door, he grabbed her and pulled her inside the car, CPD said.

The man drove away, and the woman was able to call 911 using her cell phone. She eventually opened the door and jumped out of the car as it was moving. She told police she was sexually assaulted while in the car.

Patrol officers chased the suspect, but he got away. The next day, CPD arrested the suspect and identified him as Edgar Mendoza-Uribe.

Mendoza-Uribe was charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office with kidnapping and assault with the intent to commit rape. He is being held in county jail on a $1.2 million bond.