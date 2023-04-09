BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was punched and robbed early Sunday morning at UC Berkeley, according to University of California Police Department.

At around 1:21 a.m., a woman was walking on the 2200 block of Hearst Avenue when she was allegedly punched in the head by a male. The suspect robbed the woman’s purse and fled the area, UCPD said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The suspect is described as a male wearing a white shirt and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510)-981-5900.