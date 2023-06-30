(KRON) – Two people were arrested for a stolen vehicle, stolen firearm and meth possession in the 300 block of South Airport Boulevard Wednesday afternoon in South San Francisco.

With the help of Flock cameras, officers located a vehicle with stolen license plates in a hotel parking lot. A 36-year-old woman from Santa Rosa and a 39-year-old man from Oakland were occupying the suspected stolen vehicle, police said.

The Oakland man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and had an outstanding felony warrant. The woman tried to reach for a firearm inside the passenger compartment while officers were searching the vehicle, however the woman was taken into custody before she could grab it, South San Francisco police said.

The firearm was later discovered to be stolen from a car burglary that occurred two days prior in San Francisco. Both the man and woman were arrested on numerous charges.