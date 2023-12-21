UPDATE: The missing woman has been found. Original story below.

(KRON) — A woman was reported missing by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Dollie Ann Gilmore was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Richmond Parkway and San Pablo Avenue in San Pablo.

Gilmore was described as an African-American woman in her early 70s who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink coat and gray pants.

Gilmore is considered at-risk due to dementia and “other medical complications,” the sheriff’s office said. She is believed to be somewhere in this area.

Anyone who sees Gilmore or might know where she is is asked to call (925) 646-2441.